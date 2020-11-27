MORGANTOWN—A Red Cross blood drive will be hosted at St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown Dec. 10 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the church social hall. New and returning blood donors can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (or enter the code STFRANCISWV at redcrossblood.org) to schedule an appointment. “Please join the ranks of heroes who help maintain a safe and sufficient blood supply for patients who need it,” parish officials said. For questions or to volunteer to help out with the blood drive, call (304) 291-0745.