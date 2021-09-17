By Colleen Rowan St. John University Parish in Morgantown is inviting the faithful to partake in its Rosary Congress on Oct. 6 praying for the intercession of the Blessed Mother. “In an era when so many Catholics no longer profess their faith or are lukewarm in living it out, we need Our Lady’s intercession more than ever,” said Father Brian Crenwelge, pastor of the parish. “We are asking for Our Lady to intercede at our parish but also throughout our whole diocese. We need her heavenly intercession so that we may have a spiritual revival in our state.” St. John’s gathering is part of the national Diocesan Rosary Congresses which are being held across the country. The congresses are held to pray for life; reparation for sins; and for peace in cities, the nation, and world. St. John’s Rosary Congress will begin with Mass at 7 a.m., followed by Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament all day. A volunteer will lead the praying of the rosary aloud at the start of each hour throughout the day until Mass is celebrated at 5:15 p.m. “We encourage all who can to attend one of the Masses,” said Father Phillip Szabo, associate pastor of St. John’s, “and then to join us as well for an hour of adoration and one of the rosaries that will begin on the hour, every hour, until the evening Mass.” St. John’s has a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother, Father Szabo said. He shared that the rosary is prayed before Mass on the weekends, and the traditional Marian antiphons are chanted after Mass during the week. “Our Lady’s votive candle rack is always glowing brightly with the prayers that have been entrusted to her powerful intercession,” Father Szabo said. “Therefore, our participation in the Rosary Congress for life, reparation, and peace will not be anything out of the ordinary, but will rather be another opportunity for us to unite as a parish around our Blessed Mother.” The parish’s Rosary Congress will be held during its usual period of Eucharistic Adoration, which is on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each Wed- nesday begins with Mass at 7 a.m. An evening Mass is also cele- brated on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.

Courtesy Photo Father Brian Crenwelge, pastor of St. John University Parish in Morgantown (right), and Father Phillip Szabo, associate pastor, invite all to their parish’s Rosary Congress Oct. 6.