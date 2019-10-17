MORGANTOWN—West Virginia’s Morgantown Magnificat chapter invites women from around the state to its next inspirational prayer breakfast, featuring Catechist and Worship Leader Carolyn Cannizzaro. Cannizzaro will share her story of how the Holy Spirit lead her through many trials including the tragic death of her first husband and eldest daughter. The breakfast will be held Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. (doors open at 8:15 a.m.) at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.

Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service, and sharing the good news of salvation. The cost $20. Must register by Oct. 26. Register online at magnificatmorgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets sold at door.