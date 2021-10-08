Morgantown Magnificat to Feature Servant Song Ministries Co-Founder

MORGANTOWN—Morgantown Magnificat is back! Join in the Magnificat Visitation and Prayer Breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. John University Parish Hall in Morgantown (New Magnificat location). “Our speaker is Donna Koller, co-founder of Servant Song Ministries Retreat House and Spirituality Center,” organization officials said. “Donna will share her story of how the Holy Spirit called her to a healing ministry journey that’s lasted a lifetime.” Must register by Oct. 20 at Magnificat-ministry.net (click on Chapters, States, Morgantown Chapter of WV,) registration is $15. A coffee and muffin breakfast will be served. No tickets sold at the door. For questions, e-mail Pat Higganbotham at phiggi87@comcast.net. .