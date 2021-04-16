Morgantown Magnificat Resumes Ministry for Catholic Women

By Colleen Rowan MORGANTOWN—The Our Lady of Grace, Morgantown, West Virginia Chapter of Magnificat also known as Morgantown Magnificat has resumed its ministry for Catholic women. “Due to pandemic protocols, we’ll meet online or in person—your choice,” organization officials said. Morgantown Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women which hosts monthly gatherings to help them grow in their faith. Catholic women are invited to the next gathering: Magnificat Visitation April 24 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown. Organizations officials said the church is the new location for Morgantown Magnificat gatherings. Participants interested in this month’s event may also join via Zoom. “We’ll be social distancing, and no breakfast meal will be served,” Magnificat officials said. “Our inspirational speaker, Sherry Chico, will share her story of how faith, hope, love, and miracles, released her from a lifelong struggle with fear and anxiety,” officials said. To register for online or in-person attendance, call (304)-296-8950. Registration is free, but donations are accepted. Those interested must register by April 20 for online or in-person attendance. Magnificat’s purpose, as described on Morgantown Magnificat’s website, is to “encourage women to grow in holiness, to be more open to the Holy Spirit through a deeper commitment to Jesus as Lord, and to impart the Holy Spirit to each other by our love, service and sharing of the good news of salvation.” Among its objectives is to help women “live out the mystery of Mary’s visit to Elizabeth.” The essential function of the ministry is the Magnificat meal of which the highlight is a personal testimony of the Lord’s work in the life of one woman. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meals have been put on hold. “These are exciting times that we live in and Magnificat began in 1981 for such a time as this,” officials state on Morgantown Magnificat’s website. West Virginia’s chapter of Magnificat was established in 2016 and has been hosting prayer breakfasts for Catholic women ever since. The Magnificat ministry has been an inspiration to Pat Higginbotham, who serves as a coordinator of the West Virginia chapter. “I have been blessed to gain so many beautiful new friends who share the goals of Magnificat, cherish their faith and nurture mine,” Higginbotham said. “And being an international ministry to Catholic women I have also had the privilege to meet women of faith from all over the world. This ministry is truly a grace to me.” Higginbotham is part of an eight-member service team of the West Virginia chapter. There are now more than 100 Magnificat chapters throughout the U.S. and its territories and in many countries around the world. For more information, to volunteer to help with Magnificat meals, or to be added to the mailing list, contact Higginbotham at CLRPL09@gmail.com. To learn more about Morgantown Magnificat visit the organization’s website at: www.magnificat morgantown.org.