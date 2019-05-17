MORGANTOWN—West Virginia’s Morgantown Magnificat chapter invites women from around the state to its next inspirational prayer breakfast, featuring Christian singer/songwriter Father Jim O’Connor.

A priest for 37 years, Father O’Connor will share his life changing story of spiritual conversion after he returned from serving in Vietnam. Men are invited as well to the breakfast which will be held June 8 from 9 a.m.-noon at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service, and sharing the good news of salvation.

The cost is $20. Must register by June 1. Those interested may register online at magnificat morgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets will be sold at the door.