By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—Central Catholic High School in Wheeling and Parkersburg Catholic High School have announced plans for graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduation for Central Catholic’s 72 seniors has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Oglebay Amphitheater at Oglebay Park. Principal Becky Sancomb said the rain date is Aug. 2. Central also held a Baccalaureate Mass for graduates at St. Vincent de Paul Parish Wheeling May 29. The Mass was celebrated by Msgr. Paul Hudock, designated pastor of the school and pastor of the parish.

Pakersburg Catholic will hold a graduation ceremony on June 18 at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Parkersburg.

The announcement was made in a letter to PCHS seniors from Father John Rice, pastor and chaplain of the school and pastor of St. Francis Xavier.

In his letter, he says that arrangements will be made for as much of the traditional graduation trappings as possible, including the inclusion of valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, the senior slideshow, a variation of the candle-lighting ceremony, a graduation speaker, a graduates procession into the church (with everyone else already seated), and the cap toss.

In keeping with current diocesan guidelines, seating in the church will be limited. A photographer will be provided.

“While I know that there is no way for us to make this event the same as others have enjoyed in years past, we have attempted to make it special in its own way, and unique to Parkersburg Catholic High School,” Father Rice says in his letter. “As you embark on the next stage of your life, know that we will always be here for you, and you will always be in our hearts and prayers. You are a very special group of young people and will open many new paths for generations to come! Please know of my great respect and affection for you, and that you are in my prayers during this time of transition.”

Father Rice thanked the senior class officers for their input and feedback they provided for the planning of the ceremony. He noted that their input as well as expert recommendations for safety in the coronavirus pandemic were all taken into account. He said that safety recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Jim Justice’s Office, the superintendent of schools, and Bishop Mark Brennan were all followed.

Plans are also in the works for Senior Goodbyes the week of graduation with details forthcoming.

A Senior Color Day Parade, coordinated by a group of parents, was held May 22, the date of the original graduation day. An award day ceremony was streamed May 21.

Charleston Catholic High School has not finalized its graduation plans.