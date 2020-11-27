Monday Morning Eucharistic Adoration and Prayer Culminates This Month

WHEELING—St. Michael Parish in Wheeling began Monday Morning Eucharistic Adoration and Prayer Oct. 5, and it will conclude on Dec. 14. “You are invited to join us on any Monday for the full morning, or any portion of the morning,” parish officials said. By the end, there will have been 11 Mondays of Prayer and Eucharistic Adoration. The gatherings include: 7:30 a.m. daily Mass; 8 a.m. Eucharistic Adoration, Miraculous Medal Novena followed by the Rosary; 9 a.m. Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus; 10 a.m. Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help; 11 a.m. Quiet prayer; and Reposition of the Blessed Sacrament at noon.