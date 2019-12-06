Inviting all Diocesan, School, and Parish Leaders. Registration fee is covered by the Diocese! Information about the MAC Conference can be found at www. midatlanticcongress.org. Six Boot Camps, 4 Mega-Workshops, 3 Intensives, 4 Deep-Dives and 65 unique Breakout Sessions, organized into 10 tracks: Asian & Pacific Islanders/Filipino; Catechesis & Evangelization; Catholic Schools; Communications & Digital; Parish/School/Diocesan Leadership; Ministry Foundations; Pastoral Topics (Family Ministry, Ministry with the Disabled, Marriage); Prayer & Worship; Spanish; Youth & Young Adult Ministry. Hotel and travel arrangements are the responsibility of each participant. Participants will receive a transportation rebate. More information and registration at https://dwc.org/mac/ or send email to Jeanne McKeets at jmckeets@dwc.org or call (304) 233-0880, ext. 374.