Message from Catholic Charities CEO

By Beth Zarate, Catholc Charities West Virginia President and Chief Executive Officer I am incredibly proud to be a part of Catholic Charities West Virginia and our work as the social service arm of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Working together we serve vulnerable West Virginians while addressing the most pressing community issues and focusing on solutions to eradicate poverty. We are called to put our faith in action and embrace the challenges of today. The pandemic has brought much uncertainty and many service modifications. I have seen our staff rise to the challenges with great ingenuity, compassion, resilience, courage and integrity. We are reminded daily to trust that God is working in our lives. As we begin this New Year, I am thankful to you for your generosity of spirit and heart. I am reminded that we are better together, that we must work shoulder to shoulder to meet all adversity and that with God all things are possible. My prayer is that in all things we resolve to be kinder to ourselves and each other, forgive mistakes and offenses, build trust and work together! At Catholic Charities we work to be experts in resources and networks, at comprehensive assessment of people and how to best meet their needs, at helping our clients navigate the mountains of paperwork in social systems, at compassionate and caring services, and at instilling a plan – a hope for the future. Four of the most important words we can say are “Let’s make a plan?” My plan for 2021 is to continue to lead a team that embraces challenges and one that is willing to take on really big ideas in service to others. To pray daily for the wisdom to make good choices and the grace to handle every situation. To fully honor our mission and vison for a West Virginia where all people can access the services they need to be happy, healthy and reach their full potential. Wishing you a 2021 with much hope and promise! Blessings, Beth