Mercer County’s Sacred Heart Parishes Say Goodbye to Beloved Deacon Don Hammond

By Colleen Rowan Sacred Heart parishes in Bluefield and Princeton are saying goodbye to their beloved Deacon Don Hammond, who has faithfully served the community for 17 years. He and his wife Loretta are moving to Virginia to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Pentecost Sunday will be his last day. In a letter to parishioners, Father Sebastian Devasya, pastor of the parishes, expressed his gratitude to Deacon Hammond and Loretta for all they have done over the years. “On behalf of myself and our Sacred Heart families, I would like to thank you, Deacon Don, for the love, care, and guidance you have shown to me, all my predecessor priests, and our people,” Father Devasya wrote. “We are grateful for your leadership and support. Your ministry over the years has impacted so many through sacramental preparation, baptisms, marriages, annulments, funeral and burial services, preaching, and coordinating the Holy Spirit Conference. A multitude of Concord University students have been forever touched by your ministry at the Newman Center. We are also enormously grateful to your wife, Loretta, who has served faithfully by your side. We appreciate the numerous encounters where you have been there to encourage and console us throughout the different phases of our faith journey. We have been blessed by your gifts and contributions to our parishes.” Deacon Hammond was one of 17 men ordained to the permanent diaconate by Bishop Bernard W. Schmitt on Oct. 2, 2004, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. The previous four years were spent completing studies at St. Meinrad School of Theology in Meinrad, Ind. Following his ordination, Deacon Hammond began serving as permanent deacon and then as pastoral associate at Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield, where he has continued to serve to this day. During this time, he also served in campus ministry at Concord University in Athens and in the Beckley Vicariate. Ann Robinson, a member of Sacred Heart in Bluefield and the parish’s Finance Council and Music Ministry, has known the Hammonds and their family for more than 30 years. She first became friends with Deacon Hammond and Loretta while attending the parish Prayer Group, where they were prayer group leaders. “Their faithfulness to God and dedicated leadership grew the prayer ministry as Don led the praise and worship music,” said Robinson, who is also a Eucharistic minister and co-director of the Pipestem Catholic Holy Spirit seminars. “Deacon Don is a gifted singer, songwriter, and worship leader. As he grew in his faith, so did the music ministry,” she said. Throughout the years, she said, Deacon Hammond has led parish praise and worship music ministry at Mass, as well as numerous conferences and retreats throughout the region and diocese. “We went from singing songs, to worship and praising Jesus and God in the Holy Spirit,” she said. “I’ve seen people’s lives changed by the worship and praise, drawing them deeper and deeper into their faith. Deacon Don is always prepared to share God’s love whatever the occasion, through worship music, thought provoking homilies or a kind word of wisdom or smile. We appreciate the love Deacon Don and Loretta have both shared in service to our parish family throughout the years. It has been a blessing to see the transformation that the Holy Spirit has done and continues to unfold in their lives. They are a blessing in my life and the lives of so many in our parish and community. Their love of the Lord and commitment to serving God is a witness of true Christian love and a model for us all. We will miss Deacon Don and Loretta immensely and pray health, happiness and all things good that God brings. May the Lord Jesus continue to bless their ministry and family as they journey forward in this new chapter of life.” Julia Harrison, who is also a pastoral associate at Sacred Heart in Bluefield, said that her parish was one of the first in the diocese to have an ordained permanent deacon. “Our parish believes in empowering our permanent deacons to perform the ministries to which the deacon is called,” she said. “Deacon Don refreshed and invigorated ministries such as the sacramental preparations over which he presided, the music ministry to which he lent his musical talents, men’s Bible study, special liturgical celebrations, and many others.” Harrison also commended him for his service as campus minister at Concord University, saying he was a role model to college students in following their Catholic faith. “On behalf of the entire parish,” she said, “we wish Deacon Don well.” Gina Boggess, a member of Sacred Heart in Princeton who is also a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, said that the parish community and the Newman Center at Concord has been blessed by Deacon Hammond and his wife’s ministry. “He and Loretta have done a phenomenal job over the years with our Concord University students,” Boggess said. “They have been a welcoming presence to many young adults that are away from their families and sometimes their country for the very first time.” The Hammonds, Boggess continued, have made the Newman Center a comforting and accessible environment giving the students a place to decompress from college life, but more importantly a place to commune with God. “They have walked side by side, mentoring, encouraging, sharing and planting seeds of faith along the way,” she said. “Deacon Don and Loretta worked with the members of both Princeton and Bluefield parishes to provide a meal each week to the college students. Allowing for yet another opportunity for our people to serve others in faith. We offer our thanks and gratitude to both Don and Loretta for your selfless and faithful service.”

Courtesy Photo Deacon Don Hammond is pictured at Sacred Heart Parish in Princeton.