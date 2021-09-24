By Bill Hagy, CCWVa Western Regional Director To better demonstrate care and concern for the many individuals experiencing homelessness, the Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) Western Region has begun filling tote bags with personal care items and distributing the bags in Charleston, Huntington, and Parkersburg. “What so ever you do to the least of my brothers, you do unto me.” – Matthew 25 The tote bags, known as “Matthew 25 Bags,” are filled with food, bottled water, personal hygiene items, socks, a blanket, and other assorted items vital for someone without a home. The CCWVa team plans to continue connecting with parishes and other sites throughout the area to continue distributing the supplies. To learn more about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

Courtesy Photo Bill Hagy, CCWVa Western Regional director, packs a “Matthew 25 Bag” to give to a person experiencing homelessness.