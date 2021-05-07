Mass Will Bring Healing to Parents of Babies Who Died before Birth

By Colleen Rowan

“We have been waiting for something like this for 45 years,” the elderly couple said to Father Penny. He had just finished celebrating Weirton’s first Memorial Mass for Babies Who Died Before Birth. The couple attended the Mass mourning the child they lost to a miscarriage all those years ago. It is healing and consolation that is offered through this annual Mass, which is sponsored by the FertilityCare Center of the Upper Ohio Valley, Inc. and the Weirton Catholic Pro-Life Group. The memorial Mass is celebrated for all children who died before birth whether by miscarriage, abortion, or ectopic (tubal) pregnancy. No distinction will be made, and it does not matter if the loss was recent or years ago. This year’s Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Weirton, located at 200 Preston Avenue. Confession will be available at 5:30 p.m. The memorial Masses began in the early 2000s at the urging of the FertilityCare Center’s Program Director Kathy Hirkala with the intention of bringing healing to many of her clients who were not only suffering infertility but also the pain of miscarriage. During the Mass there is a rose and a candle for each baby being remembered. “We encourage the parents to give their baby a name if they haven’t already,” Hirkala said. When the baby’s name is read aloud, the parent, parents, or family come forward and place the rose and the candle on the altar. They will also be invited to write their baby’s or babies’ names in the “Book of the Innocents.” A certificate of life will also be created for each baby being remembered and given to parents at the Mass. For those who cannot be at the Mass, a representative from the FertilityCare Center or the Weirton Catholic Pro-Life Group will stand in for them. The certificates will be mailed to those unable to be present. “There has been a lot of healing through this Mass,” Hirkala said, especially for her clients, the reason she wanted the Masses to be celebrated. “I saw the pain that my clients had after having miscarriages,” Hirkala said, remembering one of her clients who had suffered three miscarriages. “And people would say to her ‘You have other children.’ And she would say, ‘But I don’t have that child.’” The attitude from many doctors and medical professionals, Hirkala said, is that miscarriage is common, and women can have other children. “But it is a loss,” she said, the loss of their child. Hirkala, who is a registered nurse, said many women suffer severe depression after a miscarriage, and that many of her clients have suffered multiple losses in their struggles with infertility. She remembered a client who suffered three miscarriages. After attending one of the memorial Masses, she sent a note saying it was the first time since her first miscarriage that she was able to wake up and be happy and realize that God had a purpose, and it was all going to be ok. “It really made a big change in her life,” Hirkala said. She also remembered a woman who regretted having an abortion coming to the Mass. The woman wrote her baby’s name in the “Book of the Innocents,” and beside it wrote how sorry she was. Over the years, Hirkala said, babies have been memorialized at the Mass by people from all over the country. Those who would like to have their baby or babies remembered at the Mass are asked to RSVP by calling (304) 723-0478 or (304) 748-0688 so that candles, flowers, and certificates can be arranged. “So that we may best honor your child,” Hirkala said. There is no cost to have babies remembered. All family members and friends are welcome to attend the Mass.