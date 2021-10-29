By Colleen Rowan WEIRTON—The Weirton Catholic community will have the chance to gather for a celebration in the Year of St. Joseph. A Mass to honor St. Joseph will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. “Holy Mother Church has given us Wednesdays as the day of the week to remember St. Joseph, our spiritual father—to reflect on, be grateful for, to honor, and to ask for his intercession,” parish officials said in inviting all to the Mass. Sponsored by “That Man Is You” group, the Mass will be celebrated by Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., pastor of St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart of Mary Parish in Weirton. “Our men’s spirituality group, ‘That Man Is You’ (TMIY), which is comprised of men from St. Joseph the Worker, St. Paul, Sacred Heart of Mary, and other local parishes, is working together with another spirituality group at St. Joe’s that participated in a consecration to Jesus through St. Joseph,” Father Schuelkens said. “These two groups are coming together in a request to have a Mass offered to celebrate St. Joseph as a chaste husband and a faithful father. After Mass we will all come together in fellowship to celebrate our patron saint of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.” The gathering will be held in the cafeteria of Madonna High School. “That Man Is You” is a Catholic men’s group with more than 40 members. The group meets on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. in the cafeteria of St. Joseph the Worker Grade School in Weirton. The group offers multiple speakers, food, fellowship, and faith. “This program will help to make you a better husband, father and man,” group members said. St. Joseph the Worker Church is one of the three churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston designated as pilgrimage sites for the Diocesan Pilgrimage for the Year of St. Joseph. The next and last of the pilgrimage Masses at the church is Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.