Mary Martha Gallagher, 90, from Vienna, WV died peacefully at home on Mother’s Day from a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born in May 1929 and adopted by the late Charles and Louise Shepard of Huntington, WV.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Huntington where she met her husband, Bob Gallagher, and they had two children, Kathy Byars (Howard) and John Gallagher.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Her daughter lives in Alabama and has two children, Matthew Byars and Mary Kathryn Bozemen (Luke). Her son, Rev. John Gallagher is pastor at St. Michael Parish in Vienna. She has two great-grandchildren, Beth and Ben Bozeman.

Mary was a homemaker and for several years an interior designer at Sears Roebuck & Company in Charleston. She enjoyed crafting and participating in local craft shows. She has lived in West Virginia, California, Alabama and Jamaica.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michael Parish in her memory would be appreciated by the family.

A memorial service and interment will be held in Florida at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory Services is honored to assist the family with her arrangements.