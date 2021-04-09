Martinsburg Discernment Event Aims to Help Teens Consider God’s Call

By Colleen Rowan

MARTINSBURG—It is important for teenagers to know that God has a purpose for each person, said Linda Abrahamian who works in youth ministry for both St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg and St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville. To help them see this and to help them consider where God may be calling them, Abrahamian and others are planning a discernment event for middle and high school teens. The gathering is not just for those thinking about the priesthood and religious life, but for all teens just trying to figure out God’s call in their lives. The discernment event will be held at St. Joseph Church and School in Martinsburg April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning in the church. This is the time in young people’s lives when they are thinking about their future, Abrahamian said, and with so much in the world vying for their attention it can be confusing. The goal of the discernment event is to help them navigate through that confusion. “God has a plan for each of us, but the confusing part is how do we hear and respond to God’s will,” Abrahamian said. “That is what I hope we can address through this event.” The primary focus in the morning will be what discernment is, and how to discern. “Yes, we will learn about those vocations in the afternoon, as that is important as well,” Abrahamian said, “whether that vocation is on one’s mind now or not.” The girls segment will be presented by the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, while the boys program will be presented by Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston seminarians Deacon Phillip Szabo and Ryan Budd. “The Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia is a vibrant and growing order,” Abrahamian said. “They have many young women entering each year. And although they are based in Nashville, Tennessee, they have a House of Studies in Washington, D.C., so they are such a close resource. They are wonderful and are excited to come out and do this for us! “We are also so blessed to have two great seminarians, Deacon Phillip Szabo and Ryan Budd to give of their time,” Abrahamian continued. “And Deacon Phillip is a familiar face to many of our teens in this area, as he has actively helped with a great number of teen events we have had.” Deacon Szabo will be ordained to the priesthood next month at the neighboring Parish of St. James the Greater in Charles Town. He was ordained to the diaconate at St. James last year. Through the discernment event, Abrahamian hopes to impart a deeper understanding of the priesthood, “as we often focus on the functionalism of the priesthood: the priest says Mass, doing social work, presides at a wedding, etc.” “In many ways, we have lost the mystery of the priesthood, that the priest through ordination is an Alter Christus, another Christ: a mediator, offering sacrifice to God, but also being an oblation. And we will present religious life for women, and the many charisms of the different orders, and the beauty of being called to be a Bride of Christ,” she said. The idea for the discernment event actually came from the young people themselves. Abrahamian recalled coming back with a group of teens from Mt. 2000 and asked each of them what the best part of the retreat was. One of the girls answered, “To meet and talk with a real sister; I have never met or talked with one.” That is when Abrahamian saw there was a need to have something for young women. “So we will address that in the afternoon, along with the priesthood for our young men,” she said. To attend the discernment gathering or for more information, contact Abrahamian by e-mail to linda.abrahamian@gmail.com or by calling (304) 279-2315 by April 13.