Marshall County Parishioners Needed to Serve on Cameron Flood Recovery Committee

CAMERON—Flood recovery has been underway in Cameron since the June 20 storm that brought five inches of rain that caused flash flooding in the Marshall County town. In response, Cameron has formed a Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC) with members from the local community who work with families through recovery and help coordinate resources for unmet needs. The committee is in need of more volunteers to serve. Lora Pearce, Catholic Charities West Virginia Disaster Services specialist, is asking members of parishes in the area to help. “I am reaching out to the parishes in Marshall County to see if there is anyone who could represent the Catholic Church and serve on the committee,” Pearce said in a statement published in parish bulletins. The committee meets every two weeks at the Cameron City Building in the Council’s Chamber. The most recent meeting was Aug. 19. Pearce will provide additional details and information to those who wish to serve on the commitee. To volunteer to serve on the committee, contact Pearce by calling (304) 559-1025.