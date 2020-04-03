By Colleen Rowan

MARLINTON—Father Arthur Bufogle is working to get food to children in his area who depend on their public schools for meals. He is pastor of St. John Neumann Parish in Marlinton, which is about an hour and a half south of Elkins in Pocahontas County.

After West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closed the state’s public schools because of the coronavirus, children in Pocahontas County were still getting food. Meals were being prepared in the schools, and then school bus drivers were delivering the meals to the stops where children would normally catch the school bus. Families could then easly pick up the food.

This initiative ended and, after discussions, food was then only being distributed at three locations just once a week.

“This is such a big county, and a lot of them (children and their families) don’t have transportation or even the means to be driving to get the food, so a lot of them will go without,” Father Bufogle said.

Although his parish is small, the people are ready to help.

“I only have 40 households in my church here,” Father Bufogle said. “We’re really small and we’re really spread out, but I have about six or seven parishioners here who are willing to volunteer.”

Discussions among county school officials, the area’s Family Resource Network (FRN), Father Bufogle, and others continue.

St. John Neumann Parish works with area churches of different denominations and the FRN in outreach to and support for those in need. On a regular basis, the churches and the FRN help those in need of food, and assistance with paying utility bills or rent. Father Bufogle, who is also pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Mission in Bartow, anticipates more requests for assistance in the coming weeks and months.

For a long time, St. John’s with area churches and the FRN pack weekend meals for area children, and will continue to do so.

As of April 1, Father Bufogle said National Guard members were delivering to particular schools where volunteers would pick up and take food to other locations. Father Bufolge and volunteers delivered meals to homes of students whose families were unable to pick them up.

“We also distributed the weekend backpack food for low-income students,” Father Bufogle said. The Catholic churches fund that program mostly, and parishioners pack the food and distribute it, every week during the year. Working with him were Arlene Breder, Charlie Doster, Cynthia Olson and FRN’s Becky Campbell who packed and provides (breakfast/lunch/dinner for Saturday and Sunday for students: 25 packs to Green Bank Elementary and 60 packs to Marlinton Elementary School.

Father Bufogle traveled to Virginia to get food and supplies for the FRN food pantry and weekend backpack program, which is paid for by his churches’ Fund for the Poor. He also delivered supplies to local prisons.