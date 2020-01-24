Today’s Catholic Teacher announced Madonna High School in Weirton is a recipient of the national Innovations in Catholic Education (ICE) Award for advances in curriculum and instruction. Madonna is one of only three schools from across the country to earn this distinction from more than 100 schools nominated.

The school will be honored at the National Catholic Education Association conference in the spring, where a grand-prize winner will be announced in each of four areas: catholic identity, curriculum and instruction, technology integration, and total community involvement (including fundraising).

Madonna High School was recognized for its MOOC program. MOOC stands for Massive Open Online Courses. The program is a roadmap for educational excellence which included Healthcare, Engineering, Legal, and Business career tracks. The career tracks are a combination of current courses offered, courses from a community college, AP courses, an internship and a series of online courses.

The ICE award also recognized the efforts of the school to attain creative third source funding to allow the program to be put in place. School administration and the community worked together leverage resources to provide students the program and thus a strong advantage for their next steps in life. Once a MOOC student passes the course, the student’s name is added to a national registry that is searchable by universities; this gives students a competitive advantage when applying to college.