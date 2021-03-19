Madonna Students Praying for Unborn Babies, Collecting Items for the Gabriel Project

WEIRTON—In past years, Madonna High School in Weirton has done a spiritual adoption of unborn children throughout the school year with a “baby shower” welcoming little ones into the world towards the end of the year. The gifts from the baby shower have been donated to the Gabriel Project which helps parents in need provide for their children. This year a change was made to this process. In the nine (school) days that lead up to the Solemnity of the Annunciation, when the Archangel Gabriel announced to Mary that she would conceive and bear the Son of God, the school community will be praying for unborn children and other pro-life causes. In union with this, the school will be collecting diapers, baby wipes, and baby wash/shampoo to donate to the Gabriel Project this month. Each class is focusing on certian items on the list. The students’ collection will end March 25.