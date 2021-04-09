Madonna High School’s Brick Project Leaves Lasting Tributes, While Beautifying Grounds

By Colleen Rowan

WEIRTON—Alumni, supporters, and friends of Madonna High School in Weirton are invited to commemorate something or someone special, while at the same time helping to beautify the school’s grounds. The new sidewalks in front of the school are being lined with personalized bricks. These adornments will leave lasting tributes to special times, memorialize loved ones, or just show support for the beloved school which has provided Catholic education to area youth for more than 65 years. “Madonna is very excited to offer the engraved bricks to our Blue Don Family!” said Christine Holmes, advancement director for the school. “We have already had a great response from those who want to honor or memorialize friends, teammates, siblings, parents, and teachers. Donors to the project can customize one or more bricks as a permanent reminder of cherished memories and to show their Blue Don pride, school officials said. “Honor your class, your parents, an influential teacher, a life-changing coach, yourself, a championship season, or a loved one,” school officials said. Donors will receive notification of where their bricks are located once they are installed. “Don’t miss out on this opportunity to memorialize your part in Madonna’s history,” school officials said. The cost is $100 per brick or $110 per brick with clip art. Available clip art options include a kneeling angel, a cross, an image of Our Lady, and the Madonna High School logo. Examples of clip art and brick design may be found on the online order form. Visit www. polarengraving.com/Madonnahighschool to order a brick online. To request a paper order form or for any questions, contact Holmes at cholmes@weirtonmadonna. org.