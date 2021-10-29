Lisa Jo Gonzales, 62, of New Martinsville, WV passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV on Friday, October 22, 2021. Lisa was born in Moundsville, WV on January 14, 1959. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Martinsville, WV. Lisa worked and worried daily for the poor, the homeless, seniors, and those in need in Wetzel and Tyler counties both as her profession with Community Resources, Inc. – Wetzel County and as an expression of her deep compassion for others. In the last five years, her office has been located at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, where she touched the lives of so many volunteers and clients. In addition to working with Mountaineer Food Bank for a monthly distribution which regularly served over 250 families, assisting with the organization of the Esther Crumbley Foundation’s annual distribution, ensuring that the Gabriel Project would remain open and operative throughout the pandemic, Lisa did hundreds of tax returns each year, provided case management, organized emergency relief, and provided genuine, compassionate support to all. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jolene Tuttle; brother, Nicholas Tuttle and nephew Kristopher Gonzales. She is survived by her father, Donald Tuttle of New Martinsville; two sons, Daniel (Lisa) and Adam Gonzales of Paden City, WV; two grandchildren, Brady Anderson and Abby Gonzales; sister, Jane Ann Tuttle, MD of Morgantown; sister-in-law, Teresa Tuttle of Greensboro, NC; brothers, David (Susan) Gonzales of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Gonzales of Florida, James Gonzales of Moundsville, WV, Tony (Darlene) Tuttle of Suffolk, VA, Christopher (Elizabeth) Tuttle of Union Hall, VA, Rodger Tuttle of Winston-Salem, NC, and Tom (Charlene) Tuttle of Hookstown, PA; eleven nieces and nephews; special friends, Denise Klug and Mindy King of New Martinsville, and many other friends too numerous to mention. Remains received at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with rite of reception at 4 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, visitation 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., with Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. followed by Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Kevin Quirk officiating. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in New Martinsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Charitable Needs Fund, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 21 Rosary Rd., New Martinsville, WV 26155.