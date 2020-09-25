WEST VIRGINIA—Respect Life Sun- day is Oct. 4, and will include a national life chain to be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This is a one-hour display of silent witness in public prayer for the protection of life from conception to natural death.

Stanley Wyatt, a prisoner of St. An- thony Parish in Charleston, is helping with efforts and planning in his commu- nity. Life chains, he said, are scheduled on Kanawha Boulevard and McCorkle Avenue in the Kanawha City section of Charles- ton, as well as MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston, Jefferson, and St. Albans. Another Life Chain, Wyatt said, will be held at the same time on Washington Street West in Charleston between Mary- land and Delaware avenues. Other life chains in the region will be conducted in Cross Lanes, Hurricane, and Huntington, he said. “Participant stand 10 feet apart,” Wyatt said. “Signs are available from me for pick up or delivery. We ask that signs be retained for the following year.”

No registrations needed, he said, “Just