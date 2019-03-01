WHEELING—Each Sunday evening during Lent, the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling will celebrate Solemn Vespers at 6 p.m.

Vespers, also known as Evening Prayer, is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, the official prayer of the church. In the Liturgy of the Hours, the church fulfills Jesus’ command to “pray always”. Through this prayer, the people of God sanctify the day by continual praise of God and prayers of intercession for the needs of the world.

Vespers at the cathedral will include a Lenten reflection and music provided by the Cathedral Schola.