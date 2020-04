The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Lenten Penance Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 7th from the Cathedral of St Joseph with Bishop Mark E. Brennan.

This service will be live streamed here on Facebook and on the diocese’s website at dwc.org/Mass.

