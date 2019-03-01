By Colleen Rowan

WEIRTON—St. Paul Parish in Weirton invites all to its Lenten Mission April 4-6 featuring nationally known Catholic speaker and best-selling author Jon Leonetti and songwriter and recording artist David Kauffman. The mission will also include the sacrament of penance, Masses, Stations of the Cross, and the parish fish fry.

This will be the parish’s first mission in more than 10 years, and will be free to all who wish to attend. “We felt that it was time to have something special or different to renew not only the faith for our parishioners, but for those in the great community,” said Carrie A. Shultz, director of Music Ministries/Youth Ministries at St. Paul’s. “We know that Mr. Leonetti and Mr. Kauffman will leave us with renewed minds, spirits and hearts as we continue on our faith journeys.”

The mission will begin at 6 p.m. April 4, with Leonetti’s presentation Part 1 “Who is God and Why Does that Matter?” and Part 2 “God’s Dream for Your Life.” A penance service will be held from 8-8:30.

The next day, the St. Paul Fish Fry will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m. and Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. On April 6, Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. with Kauffman leading the music. A social with refreshments will follow and Kauffman’s concert, “Call to Hope,” will begin at 7 p.m.

Leonetti is also a radio host who conveys a message of lasting fulfillment in Jesus Christ. Through his keynote presentations and parish missions, thousands of Catholics each year discover the freedom Christ offers by way of his life and love. Leonetti is the author of three books – “Mission of the Family,” “Your God is Too Boring,” and “The Art of Getting Over Yourself: And Why You’ll Be Happier When You Do.” His first two books are published and featured in Matthew Kelly’s Dynamic Catholic book program.

Kauffman is also a filmmaker, performs concerts and facilitates workshops with a crystal clear mission: Song and Story for Healing and Hope. “My songs come from real life, and reflect our shared journey,” he said. “I help people find the presence they knew, the balance they seek, and the joy they long for through concerts and workshops…”

Free-will offerings will be collected to go to Leonetti and Kauffman to defray the cost from the parish. For questions, call the parish office at (304) 748-6710 or e- mail stpaulschurch@com cast.net.