Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, and concludes just prior to the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 9. Lent prepares the faithful to enter into the paschal mystery (the passion, death and resurrection of Christ). By focusing on repentance, Lent is a time to free ourselves from the sins that prevent us from truly experiencing God’s love.

Fasting is to be observed on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday by everyone 18 years and older, who has not yet celebrated their 59th birthday. On a fast day, one full meal is allowed. Two other meals, enough to maintain strength, may be taken, according to each one’s needs, but together they should not equal another full meal. Eating between meals is not permitted, but consuming liquids, including milk and juices, is allowed.

Abstinence is observed by everyone 14 years of age or older. On days of abstinence, no meat is allowed. Note that when health or the ability to work is affected, the law does not apply. Ash Wednesday, all the Fridays during Lent, and Good Friday are days of abstinence. If a person is unable to observe the above regulations due to ill health or other serious reasons, other suitable forms of self-denial are encouraged.