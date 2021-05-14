‘Leap Hunger’ Inspiring Catholics to Serve Others

By Michael Bush

WHEELING—On February 29, 2020 members of the Knights of Columbus gathered in Wheeling at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Mt. Olivet for a meal-packing event organized by Cross Catholic Outreach and the Knights of Columbus Carroll Council 504. This “Leap Hunger” event was the latest of multiple events coordinated with the Knights West Virginia State Council, and the response from the local Catholic community was an inspiration to watch. Along with members from Corpus Christi, Our Lady of Peace, Carroll Council and Knights members from around the state, local children and families came together for the event. At this “Leap Hunger” event, your financial support led to a generous gift of $14,595, and as a result, 80,000 Vitafood meals were packed for delivery to Guatemala, which needed this aid more than ever as the ensuing Covid-19 crisis plunged the Central American country into deeper poverty and hunger. These 80,000 meals increased the overall total Vitafood meals packed by West Virginia Knights to a quarter million meals. Guatemala has one of the most acute hunger problems in the entire Western Hemisphere. Recent droughts have affected large portions of the country. Inadequate rainfall has led to poor harvests and low agricultural production, especially for the corn and bean crops that the Guatemala economy relies on. This has led to fewer jobs and less food for poor families to feed their children. With the pandemic creating even more hunger in Guatemala, Vitafood shipments were rushed to local partners. This included Caritas Santa Rosa, which under the compassionate leadership of Father Raul Monterroso, has been transforming lives in poor rural communities. Through the Santa Rosa feeding program, struggling families received monthly hampers of food, preventing hunger and helping their children excel in school. In addition to this physical nourishment, the priests involved in the program minister to the spiritual need of the people with the love of Christ. Maria Pirir is a 35 year old mother of three children, Diana, 14; Luis, 12; and Gabriel, 10. Both Maria and her husband, Miguel, grew up in poverty and could not afford to finish school. Making matters worse, Luis suffers from a speech impediment and Gabriel was born with heart problems. These mounting hardships became almost too much for Maria to bear, and she came close to losing her faith. But the Santa Rosa feeding program has altered the family”s circumstances in a miraculous way. Encouraged by the food support, Maria began taking her children to church again, and Gabreil experienced a vision of Jesus and St. Peter! Since that divine encounter, he has not suffered from any heart problems, and he can help his father during harvest time without fear for his health.The other children are also doing well. Luis is improving in speech and has lost his stutter, and Diana is on the honor roll at school, better able to focus on her studies now that she has something to eat As you can see, your gift of service to help provide food to this family and others in Guatemala has provided much more than food. It has restored faith in God and hope for the future. Carroll Council 504 and all Knights in West Virginia thank each of you!