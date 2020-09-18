By Daniel Maul, Director of the Office of Evangelization & Catechesis

On Catechetical Sunday (Sept. 20), when our Church highlights the ministry done by our parish catechists and catechetical leaders, we pray that God might bless them with the requisite strength, optimism, and determination to bring to completion the good work that the Lord has begun in them, namely, that of handing on the Catholic faith and forming people in Christian living.

This weekend, also, affords me, as Director of the Office of Evangelization & Catechesis, the opportunity to address an important pastoral issue in our diocese: that of Lay Ecclesial Ministry (LEM). Since the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), the Church has realized the great need for the laity to help execute Her ministry to God’s people. Though lay people are called to live out their faith, primarily, in their homes, amongst family and friends, in the workplace, and throughout secular society, they are also, throughout the world, being commissioned, by the Church’s hierarchy, for positions of professional, ministerial service and leadership. Lay people are doing a wide variety of ministries, as pastoral associates, catechetical leaders, youth ministers, school principals, directors of liturgy and pastoral music, hospital chaplains, campus ministers, ministers to prisoners, and the list goes on. People are called by God to be Lay Ecclesial Ministers (LEMs), and they undergo formal preparation and formation to do their work.

However, this reality doesn’t seem to have taken root here in West Virginia. So much of our parishes’ ministries are still led only by part-time, volunteer lay people. But there remains a great need for our parishes to provide more ministry. This is a real problem. From different angles, I hear essentially the same concern, from both the people, as well as from leadership: our parishes – in many places – seem to be “dying.” Our leaders say that the people don’t want to participate in parish life like they used to, that they don’t feel the need to belong to parishes anymore. And the people say that their parishes just don’t do as much as they used to, that they don’t offer many opportunities for developing and living one’s faith anymore. Well, which one causes the other?

Pastors seem to feel there’s just not enough parish work to be done to justify hiring LEMs. However, volunteer catechetical leaders can’t possibly create enough ministry to justify hiring LEMs. A parish must first hire a lay minister and then allow that person the time it takes (usually three to five years) to initiate, build, and grow the ministry which the parish ought to maintain. Then, after seeing the fruits of their lay minister’s labors, leadership can realize what a great decision it was to allocate parish resources to employ that lay person.

To our parish leadership – especially the ordained – I offer that famous line from the popular Kevin Costner movie, Field of Dreams: “If you build it, they will come.” Please know that there are many Lay Ecclesial Ministers ready, willing, and able to assist you in building up our parishes. Please give them the opportunity.