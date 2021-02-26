Knights of Columbus Invite All to Free Webinar with Catholic Author Joe Jordan

The Knights of Columbus invite all to participate in a free online webinar: “Living a Life of Significance” with best selling Catholic author and Knights of Columbus member Joe Jordan. This conference, which will be presented via Zoom, will be held Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Jordan will speak live based on his award-winning book, “Living a Life of Significance,” and focus on the four pillars he has identified: belonging, purpose, storytelling, and transcendence. He will also speak about building intergenerational wealth, from a Catholic perspective. He is a best-selling author, Legatus member, past Senior VP at MetLife, founder of the Insured Retirement Institute, is a Top 50 Irish Americans on Wall Street, in the Fordham Football Hall of Fame, and an avid rugby player. The webinar is free thanks to sponsorship by the Knights of Columbus: The Abbate Agency. Pre-registration is available for the first 1,000 people. Pre-register at webinar.abbatekofc.com.