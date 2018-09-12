Ahead of the storms we have several Councils along the southern border of West Virginia. These locations should be readily accessible to Virginia and North Carolina. We welcome anyone who needs shelter from the storm and will accommodate them in White Sulphur Springs, Princeton, or Bluefield. Please use the following contact information:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church. 507 Harrison Street. Princeton , WV 24740 Council 9814. Kim Hickman 304-920-2440

Sacred Heart Catholic Church . 103 Wyoming St. Bluefield, WV. Ron Ciccolini . 304-325-8760.