Knights of Columbus Collecting Donations for Hospitalized Veterans

CLARKSBURG—The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus is conducting a campaign to collect personal hygiene items and undergarment items for hospitalized military veterans at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg. Personal Hygiene Items: Razors and razor blades, shaving cream, after shave lotion deodorant, combs, tooth brushes and tooth paste. Undergarments: New, small, medium, large and extra large. The items will be collect- ed during the months of November and December and delivered to the VA Hospital in Clarksburg. “Thank you in advance for your patronage,” Knights said. For more information and to make a donation, contact Angelo Viani at (304) 366-7336.