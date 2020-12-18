Knights of Columbus Bring Winter Coats to Weirton Catholic Schools

WEIRTON—The Weirton Knights of Columbus Council #3734 recently donated two dozen coats to St. Joseph the Worker School and St. Paul School in Weirton via the Knight of Columbus Coats for Kids Program. The program provides warmth for children in need during cold winter months. The goal of the Coats for Kids program is to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season. Through the dedication of councils across the United States and Canada, hundreds of thousands of new winter coats have been distributed to children since program inception. “The Weirton council is proud to participate in this worthwhile program,” council officials said. The West Virginia Knights of Columbus has councils all over the state. They assist charities, are Pro-Life advocates, and promote the Catholic faith and patriotism throughout West Virginia. Their mission is: “To promote the original principles of (Blessed) Father Michael J. McGivney of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism throughout West Virginia, and to serve as an example of Catholic gentlemen dedicated to our Church and its principles and teachings.” The Knights’ vision is: “To be the leaders of Catholic principles, teachings and values in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and to create a Knights of Columbus organization based on our founding principles and dedicated to God and our families that all Catholic gentlemen in the Diocese aspire to be a part.” At this time, the Knights of Columbus are encouraging Catholic men 18 and older to join. In honor of the recent beatification of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, free first-year membership is being offered to those who join before Dec. 31. To join, visit kofc.org/ joinus and use promotion code MCGIVNEY2020. Pictured are: Kevin Davis (council Grand Knight), Recheal Fuscardo (St. Joseph’s principal), Michele Martin (St Paul’s principal), Adam Davis (K of C member).

