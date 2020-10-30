Knights of Columbus Aim to Help Heal Wounds of Fatherhood Lost to Abortion

By Colleen Rowan To heal the wounds of fatherhood lost to abortion, the Knights of Columbus councils of Wheeling and Moundsville helped to bring a traveling icon fostering devotion to St. Joseph to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The Father’s Day Icon was blessed by Bishop Mark Brennan during the Mass he celebrated at Corpus Christi Parish in Wheeling on Sept. 19. Since then, the icon has been traveling to homes of the faithful who house it for one week praying the accompanying novena prayers each day. The devotion asks for the intercession of St. Joseph for his assistance and protection for healing for those fathers who have been wounded by the loss of a child through abortion. The icon depicts St. Joseph, looking with great kindness and with the genuine heart of a father, as intercessor for lost fatherhood and restoration of the fathers with their aborted children. Knights of Columbus councils involved in the project are Carroll Council #504, Corpus Christi Council #12830, and Our Lady of Peace Council #12195 of Wheeling; and Moundsville Council #1907. Carroll Council Grand Knight Art Bertol said the Knights of Columbus members provided funds and support to launch this initiative of Jesus Preborn Ministry in collaboration with the Foundation of Jesus The Divine Mercy. Bernadette (Schreyer) Conklin from Preborn Jesus Ministry has been the driving force for this project, Bertol said. She also was on hand for the bishop’s blessing of the icon. “Knowing that the Knights of Columbus has always been committed to the sanctity of life, it is our hope that through this Father’s Day Icon traveling to many homes for veneration, we can pray with great confidence for healing,” Conklin said in a letter to Bertol about the icon coming to Wheeling. She said that Father Donald Calloway sums up the organization’s desire to include St. Joseph in this pro-life work in his new book with a profound quote from Blessed Wm. Joseph Chaminade: “To GIVE life to someone is the greatest of all gifts. To SAVE a life is the next.” Bertol said the Knights of Columbus were happy to support this effort for a number of reasons. “The icon is pro-life, a key focus and commitment of all Knights of Columbus,” he said. “The icon emphasizes the family unit—especially fatherhood. St. Joseph is recognized in the icon for his importance to the holy family and in turn the importance of fatherhood to our families.” The Father’s Day Icon was created by artist James Sulkowski of Houston, Pa.