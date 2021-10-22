Father John Rice and parishioners of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg joined with Knights of Columbus Council #594 members, Parkersburg Catholic High School students and the Wood County Historical and Preservation Society for a fall clean-up of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery Oct. 9. Volunteers removed overgrown vegetation, removed dead tree limbs and low-hanging branches, removed debris and did a general spruce up. Historical Society members had previously reset four damaged headstones. The historic cemetery was founded in 1810 and contains the graves of 35 Civil War veterans as well as veterans of other wars. Seven charter members of Parkersburg Council #594 as well as parishioners who built St. Francis Xavier Church in 1870 are also buried there. Following the clean-up a drawing was held for free tickets to a WVU football game which was won by Dick Kesterson.

Father John Rice, parishioners of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg, Knights of Columbus Council #594 members, Parkersburg Catholic High School students, and the Wood County Historical and Preservation Society work on a fall clean-up of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery Oct. 9. Courtesy Photos