WEIRTON—When families struggle to clothe their children with warm coats in the winter, Knights of Columbus councils help meet this basic need with the Coats for Kids program. The program allows councils across North America to purchase new winter coats for children and to distribute them to children in need in their local communities. Since the program’s launching in 2009, nearly 500,000 coats have been distributed in 49 states and all 10 Canadian provinces. The Knights of Columbus Council #3734 of Weirton recently donated 24 coats to St. Paul School and St. Joseph Grade School in Weirton as part of the program. This is just one of the many programs and organizations the council supports.

Pictured at St. Paul’s are Principal Michele Martin; George Charnie and Larry De Rosa (center) of Council #3734; and students Sophia Woods, Hudson Cestaric, Vivienne Cullinan, Hagan Gillespie, and Keegan Osleger—representing St. Paul’s student body. Courtesy Photo