KINGWOOD—West Virginia Knights of Columbus Preston County Council No. 9578 will hold “Feeding the Poor is Food for Your Soul” elimination dinner—part of phase 3 of the West Virginia Knights of Columbus’ feed the hungry initiative.

The dinner will be held at Rosemary’s Thyme in Kingwood May 11 at 6 p.m. All of the proceeds will benefit the West Virginia Knights of Columbus and Cross Catholic’s meals project to feed the poor with volunteers packaging meals for the poor around the world.

Cross Catholic Outreach is a relief and development ministry that provides food, shelter, medical care, water, education, self-help programs, care for orphans, and emergency relief to the poorest of the poor in dioceses around the world, in the name of Christ.

The idea for the initiative was that of Ned Sawyers, project chairman for the state council and a member of the Preston County Council.

Tickets for the dinner are $100 and include dinner for two. There will also be prizes.

Through the feed the hungry initiative, knights have packaged more than 80,000 meals for the poor. More than 8,000 of that total have been given to West Virginia food banks, 3,000 meals went to North Carolina flood victims in September and the rest have been sent to the world’s poor.

For tickets or information, send e-mail to nscgrea@gmail.com or call (304) 329-1519.