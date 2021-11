CLARKSBURG—John Angotti will perform an Advent concert at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksburg on the eve of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 7. “Please plan to make this event part of your Advent journey by bringing your family and friends to share a special night of prayer and music,” parish officials said. The ICC Children’s Choir will perform with Angotti at the concert.