JOB OPPORTUNITY

Maintenance/Janitorial Worker at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Wheeling

We are hiring a maintenance -janitorial worker for our church buildings. This person will inspect different equipment and perform basic repairs or preventative maintenance when required. Also responsible for snow removal and lawn care. To perform well in this role, the individual should have previous experience in maintenance, be highly skilled with various hand and power tools, and be able to read blueprints/repair manuals. Individual must be available weekdays during normal operation hours as well as on weekends.

Additional Responsibilities:

● Cleaning the Church and grounds

● Cemetery management

● Preparing the church for Mass, weddings, and funerals

Additional Requirements:

● High school diploma or general education degree (GED) or a related degree from a technical college.

● Professional presentation and attitude.

● Ability to maintain focus while working individually.

● Strong time management skills.

● Must pass a background check and complete Safe Environment training.

Compensation based on experience. If interested, send letter of interest and resume to:

St. Vincent de Paul Church c/o Barbara Porter 2244 Marshall Ave. Wheeling WV 26003 or to bporter@saintvincentparish.org