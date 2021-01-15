Job opening

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has an opening for Assistant Director of the Office of Evangelization & Catechesis. This is a full time position. This person will assist the Director in providing leadership for the ongoing development and success of Parish programs and services in the ministerial areas of Evangelization & Catechesis. This person will develop programs and processes that support and empower parishes to manifest a vision of life long formation. Areas of focus are ministries of Evangelization, Catechesis, Laity, Marriage, Family Life Youth and Pro Life activities. Person will be a resource to Parish personnel in the various areas of ministries in order to grow and foster those ministries at the Parish level. Qualified persons will have a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, Religious Education or related fields of study. Preference given to persons holding a Master’s Degree. Three (3) or more years of experience in Catechetical Formation is preferred. Person must be a practicing active Catholic who adheres to the teachings and Traditions of the Catholic Church. Leadership abilities as well as organizational skills are essential to succeed in the position. Must be able to work flexible schedules at time as well as work evenings and weekends when position requires. Interested persons should respond with Resume and 3 letters of reference to: Daniel Maul Director, office of Evangelization & Catechesis Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston 1311 Byron Street Wheeling, WV 26003 Office of Evangelization & Catechesis