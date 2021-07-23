SHEPHERDSTOWN—The musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, will be performed at St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown outside on the lawn. Show dates are Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 5,6‐,7, and 12,‐13,14 at 8 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chair or blanket to sit on the hill. Social distancing will be practiced. The entrance fee is $10 per person (no printed􏰀tickets necessary), and reservations can be made by calling the office at (304)‐876-6436. “Please help us spread the word,” parish officials said, “ and welcome back our St. Agnes Players and Friends as we put on this classic musical.”