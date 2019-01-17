Is God calling you to Priesthood?

Come join us for a weekend of prayer and discernment March 1-3 at Priest Field Pastoral Center in Kearneysville. The weekend will include talks by priests, Mass, Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, confession, the opportunity to speak with priests, a chance to learn about priesthood and seminary life, and more. The retreat is being presented by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Vocations Office and is open to men of all ages. Father Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., director of Vocations and Seminarians, and Father Brian Crenwelge, assistant director of Vocations, will lead the retreat with other priests.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Rick Teachout at (304) 233-0880, ext. 442, or e-mail rteachout@dwc.org.