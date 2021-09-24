Inwood Knights of Columbus Sponsor Effort to Encourage Adoration

INWOOD—In an effort to encourage more active participation of parishioners in monthly First Friday Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St. Leo Church in Inwood, the local Knights of Columbus council is sponsoring a renewed effort and expand the time of adoration. The goal of the initiative is also to ensure that a sufficient number of people committed to adoration are present throughout the duration of the First Friday Adoration. Father Alfred Obiudu, pastor of St. Leo’s, has requested that a minimum of two people be present during each hour of adoration. The initiative begins on the first Friday of each month, beginning in October. Following the noon Mass every First Friday, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed on the altar and adoration will continue until 9 p.m., when the Blessed Sacrament is reposed to the tabernacle. “Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is an ancient tradition of the church,” parish officials said. “Many saints, including Pope St. Pope John Paul II, stated that adoration is vital to the life of the church as a whole, and confers great graces to those who participate in it. Adoration gives each of us the opportunity to spend time with the Lord in much the same way we would visit a dear friend. It also avails us the opportunity (as members of the Body of Christ) to spend time in prayerful thanks and praise to God for the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ, who has made Himself readily present among us, under the auspices of Consecrated Bread and Wine and Food for Humanity.” All members of the parish and anyone who wishes to participate reverently is welcome and encouraged to attend. For the continued success of the eight hours of adoration, the parish is in dire need of at least two people per hour, who are willing to commit to being present for each of the eight hours of adoration. “A total number of 16 people are required to guarantee the continued success of this effort,” parish officials said. “God Bless our effort.” Those willing to participate in this capacity, are asked to contact Steve Smith at (703) 932-4797 or sdsmith21@hotmail.com for more information.