International Lay Apostolate Meets Monthly via Zoom

Anyone in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is invited to join the St. John Henry Newman Chapter of Catholics United for the Faith (CUF). CUF (cuf.org) is an international lay apostolate founded in 1968 whose purpose is “to unite the faithful from all walks of life in order to support, defend, and advance the efforts of the Teaching Church in accord with the teachings of the Second Vatican Council.” In the DWC, the St. John Henry Newman Chapter of CUF promotes doctrinal and spiritual formation in the Catholic faith, personal renewal, and engagement in evangelization and catechesis. “We support our bishop, clergy, and seminarians in their efforts to encourage the return of those who have left the practice of the faith and to increase religious vocations. Now more than ever we need to be able to study, articulate, and defend our faith so that we can grow in holiness and lead others to the saving truths of our Catholic faith,” organization officials said. The chapter chairman, Dr. Matthew Vester, and vice-chairman, Louise Deal, both reside in Morgantown, but chapter members are from all parts of the diocese. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. via Zoom, with the next meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 16. For more information, visit the chapter’s website at www.wvlaity.org. For questions or to get involved in the chapter’s mission or to attend the next meeting, send e-mail to: cuf.dwc@gmail.com.