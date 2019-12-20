By Colleen Rowan

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Pathways to Recovery Inter-Faith Day of Hope, a prayer service and seminar on addiction, will be hosted by Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston Jan. 11 from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A joint effort being presented by the parish and Kanawha County Faith Communities United, the gathering is free and open to the public. It is particularly geared toward: Clergy, faith leaders, those in recovery, those who have lost a friend or loved one to overdose, those with loved ones in recovery or suffering addiction, parents who suspect their teenager is using drugs, or those who just want to know more about substance use disorder or addiction.

Presentations will include: Pharmacology of Addiction, Hidden in Plain Sight, CRAFT (Support for families), GRASP (Grief support), Narcan (emergency overdose treatment) Training, as well as resources and literature.

The idea for the gathering started with the parish’s Substance Use Disorder Task Force, which really wanted to help provide the parish and the wider community with a better understanding of addiction—especially as the state continues its struggles with the opioid crisis. Reagan Whitmyer, coordinator for the task force said,“ … we want to provide an educational opportunity for our parishioners as well as the faith community and public at large. We want folks to understand why people can become addicted to controlled substances and why it is so difficult to stop. We recognize that addiction impacts our parish and community families in many complex ways. We will use this event as a first step to aid communication between clergy and spiritual leaders and family members with loved ones who are using actively.”

Whitmyer, who is also a member of Blessed Sacrament’s parish council, said organizers also want to emotionally support those who are suffering the loss of loved ones due to addiction-related deaths and will offer programs related to issues of grief.

“Finally, we want to continue a discernment process to identify our parish needs as well as community needs,” Whitmyer said. “We will ask our event attendees to evaluate our event and provide suggestions for further action.”

Kanawha County Faith Communities United began to meet in June 2019 in response to a request from Bob Hansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hansen had been part of an effort in Cabell County where the faith community organized to create better awareness among clergy and the faith community in response to the opioid crisis. As the Kanawha FCU began to organize and make plans for how best to address the need to engage the faith community around the issue, one of the priorities it identified was to hold a public event at least annually to engage clergy and people of faith. Two members of the FCU Steering Committee are Blessed Sacrament parishioners—Bob Sylvester and Joe Deegan. They suggested that the first event be a joint venture with Blessed Sacrament and Faith Communities United.

“The reason for the event and the importance of taking action is such that it became clear to both organizing bodies that clergy and people in the faith community are experiencing the trauma related to the opioid — and ever widening substance use disorder — epidemic and in most cases are not equipped to address the crisis both on a personal and community level,” Deegan said. “Having an event will provide an opportunity for learning about substance use disorders at the educational level, but more importantly it will provide information about resources that are available in our community to assist in providing solutions/supports for the variety of challenges/experiences we face.”

Deegan recently marked his 11-year anniversary of being clean and sober. He is currently the Business Development liaison for the Addiction Healing Center at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. He encourages all to visit the Facebook page “Faith Communities United” where Pathways to Recovery, Inter-Faith Day of Hope is listed as an upcoming event. “We are asking people to enroll through Eventbrite which is given as a link — Tickets Available,” he said.

For more information on Pathways to Recovery, Inter-Faith Day of Hope or questions, contact Whitmyer by e-mail to: reaganwhitmyer @yahoo.com. Visit Faith Communities United Facebook Event/Pathways to Recovery: Inter-Faith Day of Hope to register and for more information.