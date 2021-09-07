WHEELING—The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling will celebrate the annual Novena to the Infant Jesus of Prague beginning this year on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

The novena will be prayed on nine consecutive Monday evenings concluding on Nov. 8. Each week consists of Exposition and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, a homily given by a guest priest, music, and prayers to the Infant of Prague. The theme for this year is “Called to Be Holy”. Everyone is invited to attend this beautiful devotion. God has been astonishingly generous in blessing those who have been devoted to His Infant Son.