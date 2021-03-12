Immaculate Conception Parish Nurses Providing Mammograms for Women in Need

CLARKSBURG—The Parish Nurse Ministry will again be sponsoring Bonnie’s Bus to provide mammograms for women regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The bus will be at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksburg on Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Theresa White at (304) 669-6063 to schedule an appointment. Due to stricter COVID cleaning protocols used between appointments, there are only 20 appointment slots available this year. Please call early as appointments are limited. Please try to obtain an order from your provider prior to the test. Masks and social distancing will be required.