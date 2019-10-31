By Babette Pascasio

PRINCETON—A variety of performers will be on stage for “Hymns of Hope” Sunday, Nov. 17, 3-5 p.m. at Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton to benefit the Southern Region of Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa). This year’s theme is hymns of Thanksgiving and Patriotism, because the day of this concert lands on the Sunday between Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving, said Matt Atwood, Southern Regional director.

The performers are Jeff Maddow, Carla Bragg, Arnold Palmer, John Bird, Dr. June Neri, Adam Cox, Mike Farris, Martha Hutchinson, McDowell Community of Praise Choir, Welch First United Methodist Church Choir, and Summit Singers of Bluefield. The musicians, soloists, pianists, and choral members are all from southern West Virginia.

All are welcome to the concert. This is the third annual event, which used to be held in March (but with the season, planners wanted to avoid possible snow days).

Entrance to the “Hymns of Hope” concert is free admission, but there will be a free-will donation collected during the intermission and after the show. The Southern Regional Advisory Council Members of CCWVa will be in the front area and the doors of CMC with donation baskets. The members are Ed Kerr, Lori Bishop, Brenda Bowling, Gina Boggess, Santina St. John, Susie Pace, Frank Brady, Donna Kelly, and Annette Morgan. In attendance will also be Atwood, staff of the southern region office, and Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of CCWVa. Atwood said last year’s event drew around 300 to 400 guests.

All donations received will help the Southern Region of CCWVa, with services that include: a thrift store, office, and food pantry in Hinton, adult learning program in Welch, outreach office in Beckley, food pantry and thrift store in Webster Springs and the Southern Region main office in Princeton. Some of the household goods that are in the thrift stores are cookware, dishes, and sheets and also items such as clothing and shoes. The Hinton site also offers furniture. The Princeton office has a personal care pantry with products such as soap, shampoo and laundry items like detergent and dryer sheets.

Catholic Charities also help those in the community through its emergency assistance programs, such as payment of utilities and rental amounts from eviction notices. CCWVa’s Southern Region provides servcies to those in need in Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

For more information about the concert or CCWVa services in the Southern Region, call the South Regional Office at (304) 425-4306.