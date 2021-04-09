Courtesy Photo Pictured is last year’s Community Garden at St. Peter Claver Parish in Huntington. Preparations are underway for this year’s garden. A special collection for the garden will be held April 18 at the parish.

HUNTINGTON—St. Peter Claver Parish in Huntington announced to parishioners that the 2021 Community Garden beds have been weeded and bushes and vines have been trimmed. Seeds for greens and root vegetables have been sown. Compost will be arriving in the near future, and transplants will be planted on Saturday, May 15. There will be a special collection to support the activities of the garden on Sunday, April 18. Donations can be placed in the baskets with the regular collection. Checks should be marked “Community Garden” in the memo line. Donors are asked to place cash donations in an envelope and write “Community Garden” on the envelope. The Garden Committee thanks everyone for their support.