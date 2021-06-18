Huntington’s Sacred Heart Parish Encourages Adoration

HUNTINGTON—“All are encourag-ed to come to adore Jesus in the Eucharist,’” parish officials stated in a recent bulletin for Sacred Heart Parish in Huntington. It was announced that Father Shaji Thomas, administrator, will have adoration every Friday after 8:30 a.m. Mass until noon. In addition to encouraging adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Sacred Heart Parish also announced additional spiritual opportunities that will be open to the faithful during the hours of adoration. “You are welcome to come for confession or spiritual counseling at this time,” parish officials stated. Those who have a special prayer or intention that they would like Father Thomas to include in his prayer time, are asked please write, email or call him with their request.